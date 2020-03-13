Coronavirus: Safety first, Finch, Williamson avoid handshake

Source:

Edited By:

March 13, 2020 11:16 IST

IMAGE: Captains Aaron Finch of Australia and Kane Williamson of New Zealand take part in toss during the first One-day International. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

During the first ODI of the three-match series between Australia and New Zealand, skippers Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson ditched handshakes, and opted for elbow taps amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Both skippers had a laugh after that. When the toss happened, both skippers did shake hands, however, immediately after, both Finch and Williamson laughed it off after doing so.

"A handshake out of habit, and then a quick joke, between the skippers #AUSvNZ," cricket.com.au tweeted.

IMAGE: Captains Aaron Finch of Australia and Kane Williamson of New Zealand. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, most people are avoiding handshakes and are opting for fists bumps or Namaste.

In the ongoing first ODI, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. The entire series between both countries will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak.

Before the start of the match, Australia was given a blow as Kane Richardson pulled out of the match. The pacer has been quarantined and tested for COVID-19 after reporting a sore throat.

His results are still awaited.

Australia was recently white-washed by South Africa in the three-match ODI series, while New Zealand white-washed India in the 50-over format.