Here's proof: Bumrah is fit and raring to go

Here's proof: Bumrah is fit and raring to go

November 26, 2019 23:02 IST

Bumrah breaks wicket into two halves

Jasprit Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is gearing up to make a brawny comeback on the field as he broke the wicket into two halves during a practice session on Tuesday.

 

Bumrah took to Twitter and shared an image that shows the middle wicket broken into two pieces. "The End. #ForTheSessionAndTheStumps," Bumrah tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 24 had announced that the 25-year-old bowler had sustained a lower back injury.

Consequently, he was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa, which India won by 3-0.

Bumrah also did not feature during India 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh. 

Source: ANI
