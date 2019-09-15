Heavy rain washes out India vs SA T20I in Dharamsala

September 15, 2019 20:23 IST

IMAGE: The first T20 International in Dharamsala was washed out due to heavy rain. Photograph: BCCI

The first T20 international between India and South Africa was abandoned in Dharamsala on Sunday, without a ball being bowled because of heavy rain.

While there was prediction of a sharp drizzle in the afternoon, the weather forecast was all clear for the evening but heavy rain right through the day put paid to hopes of even having a five-over per side encounter.



The rain subsided a bit in the evening as the groundstaff began working on the covers before rain struck again to wash away all their efforts and also rule out the possibility of the match getting underway.

IMAGE: Groundstaff working on the covers at the HPCA stadium. Photograph: BCCI

The near capacity stadium were left disappointed as they had to return home empty handed but they are entitled for a full refund since the toss was not held.



The HPCA also stands not to lose any money as all the matches under the aegis of BCCI are covered under the insurance policy.



The second T20 International will be played at Mohali on Wednesday, while the third and final game will be held in Bengaluru on September 22.