Have you seen Rohit's customised shoes?

Have you seen Rohit's customised shoes?

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 08, 2020 18:11 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Twitter

India's limited overs cricket teams vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be a part of sportswear giant Adidas' #SuperstarsofChange campaign with his concept of creative artwork of the world under the sea designed on a new brand of sneakers.

 

The campaign celebrates 50 years of Adidas' 'Superstar' shoe and globally features football superstar Paul Pogba, rugby icon Jonah Hill.

Adidas India worked on Rohit's concept of change, which is 'plastic free ocean with thriving marine life and coral reef'.

Artist Chaitanya Dixit brought Rohit's vision to life as the Indian vice-captain unveiled the new Adidas designs customised for him and his family on his official Twitter handle. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
