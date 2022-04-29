News
Hat-trick of centuries for Pujara in county cricket!

Hat-trick of centuries for Pujara in county cricket!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 29, 2022 21:57 IST
IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates completing his century during the County Championship match against Durham at The 1st Central County Ground in Hove, on Friday. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara continued his record-breaking run in the English County Championship, scoring his third century in as many games for Sussex in Hove on Friday.

 

Pujara, who was unbeaten on 107 off 167 balls, hit 13 fours to help his side take a substantial lead against Durham, who were all out on 223 in their first innings.

The out-of-favour India batter, who is in sparkling form, is making most of his county stint. He now has scored three hundreds including a double century in his five innings.

Making his debut for Sussex, Pujara had scored 6 and an unbeaten 201 to help his side draw the match against Derbyshire.

In the Sussex's 34-run loss to Worcestershire, he scored 109 in the first innings, followed by 12 in the second essay.

The runs will keep Pujara in contention for a place in the Indian squad when India travel to England for the postponed fifth Test later this year.

The veteran batter was dropped from the Indian Test team following the series loss in South Africa earlier this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
