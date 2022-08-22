News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hasnain to replace injured Afridi in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

Hasnain to replace injured Afridi in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad

August 22, 2022 16:53 IST
Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain

IMAGE: Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain. Photograph: PTI

Mohammad Hasnain will replace injured fast bowler Shaheen Afridi in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

Pace spearhead Afridi is recovering from a knee injury he suffered in Sri Lanka last month and has been ruled out of the Twenty20 competition.

 

Hasnain, 22, is currently playing for Oval Invincibles in the Hundred competition in England.

Former champions Pakistan begin their Asia Cup campaign in an August 28 blockbuster against arch-rivals India in Dubai.

Source: REUTERS
