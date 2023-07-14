News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Harmanpreet to lead India for Asian Games

Harmanpreet to lead India for Asian Games

Source: PTI
July 14, 2023 23:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harmanpreet Kaur

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI Women/Twitter

Young pacer Titas Sadhu was on Friday named in India's full strength squad for the women's competition at the Asian Games in September-October.

The women's cricket competition will be played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field from September 19-28.

Right-arm pacer Sadhu had impressed in India's title-winning campaign at the inaugural U-19 Women's World Cup in South Africa.

 

The 18-year-old is not part of the Indian squad currently in Bangladesh.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

Rookier spinners Minnu Mani and Anusha Bareddy, who are in Bangladesh, have been included.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who was dropped from Bangladesh tour on fitness grounds, is also back.

India women's squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy.

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Cricket set for Olympic glory: T20s for 2028 LA Games
Cricket set for Olympic glory: T20s for 2028 LA Games
India's Fixtures: Boxing Day, New Year Tests in SA
India's Fixtures: Boxing Day, New Year Tests in SA
Duleep: South takes control with impressive batting
Duleep: South takes control with impressive batting
Yamuna waters reach SC, Rajghat; 3 boys drown
Yamuna waters reach SC, Rajghat; 3 boys drown
PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 3
PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 3
Shinde calling the shots, not Pawar: Sena minister
Shinde calling the shots, not Pawar: Sena minister
Forex reserves rise $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion
Forex reserves rise $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 3

PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 3

Meet Vidwath, the next bowling sensation!

Meet Vidwath, the next bowling sensation!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances