Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 3

PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 3

Source: PTI
July 14, 2023 21:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 3 of the first Test between India and the West Indies, at Windsor Park in Dominica, on Friday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal walks back after his dismissal. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India reached 400 for four at lunch against the West Indies on the third day of the opening Test in Dominica on Friday.

 

Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: Kemar Roach celebrates after getting the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Cricket West Indies/Twitter

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were batting on 72 and 21, respectively, when lunch was called at Windsor Park.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats during Day 3. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Indians resumed the day at 312 for two with overnight centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kohli in the middle. Debutant Jaiswal finally got out for 171 off 387 balls.

Brief scores: West Indies 1st Innings: 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26)

India 1st Innings: 400 for 4 in 142 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 72 batting). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
