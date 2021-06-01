Harmanpreet on why Powar is the right choice as coach

Source:

'Ramesh Sir gets involved in the team at all times and makes an effort to know the players' strengths, weaknesses, fears, etc... and tries to work on them.'

IMAGE: Ramesh Powar replaced W V Raman as the Indian women's cricket team's head coach earlier this month, regaining the position more than two years after he was sacked following a bitter fallout with ODI captain Mithali Raj. Photograph: Pradeep Mandhani/Getty Images

India's batting mainstay Harmanpreet Kaur believes Ramesh Powar is the right person to take over as the coach as the Mumbaikar is capable of helping the team achieve more success on the international stage.

Earlier this month, Powar replaced W V Raman as the Indian women's cricket team's head coach, regaining the position more than two years after he was sacked following a bitter fallout with ODI captain Mithali Raj.



After being removed from his position in the women's team, Powar proved himself as a coach, guiding Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph earlier this year, after the domestic giants failed miserably in the T20 competition.



"Ramesh Sir gets involved in the team at all times and makes an effort to know the players' strengths, weaknesses, fears, etc... and tries to work on them. He is very ambitious and that helps the team get the required push from the very experienced person," Harmanpreet told ANI.



Under Powar, India had managed to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2018.



Harmanpreet also paid tribute to senior teammate Mithali Raj, saying she has learnt a lot from the veteran batsman.



"Mithali di is the most experienced in our team and from her, I have learnt to be patient on the field. She tried to stay calm at most times and that reflects on her personal performance."



The India women's team will take on England in a one-off Test, starting on June 16, followed by three ODIs, and as many T20Is.



This will the Indian team's first Test match in seven years, having last played a Test match against England in 2014. Harmanpreet said the upcoming tour will serve as a good preparation for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand next year.



"Playing against the top-ranked teams before the big challenges has always helped our team to build a positive approach. Taking on England in a multi-format tournament will be extremely helpful and each one of us in the team will have enough time to perform get better by the time we step in for the World Cup," said Harmanpreet.