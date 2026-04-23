Harmanpreet on defeat: 'Better now than World Cup time'

Harmanpreet Kaur believes India Women's cricket team's recent series loss to South Africa provides a crucial opportunity to address shortcomings and prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledges the need for India to improve their execution and stick to their game plans. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Harmanpreet Kaur views the T20I series loss to South Africa as a timely wake-up call before the T20 World Cup.

India's bowling struggles, particularly failing to take early wickets, proved costly in the series against South Africa.

Despite batting improvements, India's inability to restrict South Africa's scoring led to a nine-wicket defeat.

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes her side's below-par performance against South Africa has come at the right time, allowing the management sufficient time to address their shortcomings and "come back strong" for the T20 World Cup in June.

The 'Women in Blue' slumped to their first T20I series defeat since their group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup in October 2024, conceding a five-match rubber 0-3 to South Africa on Wednesday, with two matches still to be played.

Since that early exit at the ICC showpiece, Harmanpreet's side had enjoyed a strong run, winning series against West Indies, England, Sri Lanka and Australia.

India's Performance Analysis and Key Concerns

"After the last T20 WC, we have won the maximum T20 series, this is the only one we didn't execute the way we were in the last series," Harmanpreet said at the press conference after the team's nine-wicket loss in the third WT20I here on Wednesday.

"I think it's good that whatever mistakes we are making are now and not in the World Cup. This is the right time where we can learn and come back strong.

"As a captain I take everything in a positive way. We still have two matches and we can still put up a decent show," she added.

With the T20 World Cup in England and Wales less than two months away, India's struggles, particularly with the ball, will be a concern.

Bowling Woes and Missed Opportunities

While South Africa have claimed 21 Indian wickets in three matches, India have managed just seven scalps, with the visitors failing to make early inroads throughout the series.

In the third T20I, that inability proved costly as South Africa chased down India's 192 for 4 with remarkable ease in just 16.3 overs, registering a nine-wicket win.

"The score was decent but unfortunately we were not able to get a breakthrough in the powerplay. No matter what match you are playing, taking wickets in powerplay always helps and we were not able to do that and it really cost us.

"On top of that we gave away too many runs. After that we didn't get anything with the help of which we could make a comeback in the game."

Harmanpreet's Assessment and Future Strategy

"We were eyeing a breakthrough in the powerplay, it could have turned the game for us. We weren't able to stick to our plans and execute well and they batted very well," Harmanpreet said.

After modest totals of 157 for 7 and 147 all out in the first two games, India's batting showed improvement in the third match, posting 192 for 4, courtesy half-centuries from Harmanpreet (66) and Shafali Verma (64).

"As a batting unit we were able to put up a decent total. but in the second innings there was dew and the ball was not gripping well and on top of that they were batting really well and while bowling nothing really worked for us," Harmanpreet added.