Hardik wins battle between Pandya brothers!

September 11, 2019 18:26 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, right, and his brother Krunal. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of the first T20I against South Africa, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya practised hard in the nets and smashed his brother Krunal Pandya's deliveries out of the park on Wednesday.

"Pandya vs Pandya in training. I think I won that round big bro @krunalpandya24 P.S: Sorry for almost knocking your head off," Hardik tweeted.

Twenty-five-year-old Hardik is making a comeback after the World Cup semifinal defeat against New Zealand in July as he was rested for the West Indies.

Hardik amassed 226 runs in nine matches in the ICC World Cup and also picked ten wickets for the side.

On the other hand, spin bowling all-rounder Krunal, Hardik's elder brother, played in the T20I series against West Indies after his promising performance for the India A side.

The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played in Dharamsala on September 15.