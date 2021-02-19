Hardik, Rohit impressed with the Motera stadium

February 19, 2021 20:27 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hardik Pandya/Twitter

Team India allrounder Hardik Pandya was left stunned by the massive Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Pandya, who's eyeing to return to the Indian cricket team following his back surgery in England in September, branded the newly-constructed stadium 'unreal' while retweeting BCCI's original tweet.

Later Pandya took to Twitter to share a selfie taken with the Motera stadium in the background. "It feels surreal to be out right here on the world’s largest cricket stadium, Motera. Completely magnificent," the tweet read.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma also expressed his excitement to play in the world's biggest cricket stadium - Motera stadium on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, the BCCI unveiled the bird's eye view of the stadium. The reconstructed Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera has a seating capacity of 1,10,000 and has surpassed the Melbourne Cricket Ground by 10,000.