Pandya ruled out of Australia's tour of India

Last updated on: February 21, 2019 16:11 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya will miss the two-match T20I and the five-match ODI series against Australia. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the forthcoming T20I and ODI series against Australia due to lower back stiffness, the BCCI said on Thursday.

"The BCCI Medical team decided to rest the all-rounder and let him undergo strength and conditioning work for his lower back at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Mr. Pandya will begin his strength work from next week," BCCI said in a media release.



Ravindra Jadeja will replace Pandya in the five-match ODI squad, but there will be no replacement in the two-match T20I squad.



It is a minor setback for the Indian team and Pandya, who returned to action during the limited-overs series in New Zealand after being handed a provisional suspension for his loose talk on women on a TV show.



The BCCI also lifted the interim suspension on batsman K L Rahul, who was on the same chat show.



Both Pandya and Rahul still face an inquiry for their controversial comments.



While an out-of-form Rahul was sent to play for India 'A', Pandya made instant impact in his comeback game, proving how crucial his presence is for the balance of the side.



The 25-year-old has so far played 11 Tests, 45 ODIs and 38 T20Is.



His absence from the ODI squad gives Jadeja another opportunity to stake his claim in the squad for the World Cup to be played in the UK in May-July.



India will host Australia for two T20s and five ODIs, starting Saturday in Visakhapatnam. The second T20 will be played in Bengaluru on February 27.



The five ODIs will be staged in Hyderabad (March 2), Nagpur (March 5), Ranchi (March 8), Mohali (March 10) and Delhi (March 13).