Vihari returns to Hyderabad after five years

IMAGE: India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari had left Hyderabad to play for Andhra in the 2015-16 season to further his international prospects. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari, who had left Hyderabad to play for Andhra to further his international prospects, is back 'home' after five seasons for the upcoming domestic season.

Vihari, pupil of India's fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar, had left Hyderabad in the 2015-16 season after MSK Prasad, the then chairman of selectors, had offered him Andhra captaincy and also pushed his selection in Test cricket.



However, with Hyderabad Cricket Association being run by Mohammed Azharuddin, Vihari has returned to his home association.



"I am taking this opportunity to inform everyone that I am parting ways with Andhra cricket association on good terms. I have had the privilege to captain and represent Andhra for the past 5 years," the 27-year-old said on Twitter.



"I will be a part of Hyderabad cricket association from the coming season," he further said.



The right-hander has played 94 first-class games scoring 7261 runs with 21 hundreds and an average of 55. He also played 80 List A games in which he has 3001 runs.



It can be said that former India skipper Azharuddin being the president Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) would have played a big role in Vihari making the move.



Vihari is likely to lead Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy in the upcoming season if he is not selected for India's tour of South Africa in December-January. Before that he will feature oin the Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare one-day tournament.



The middle-order batsman thanked the Andhra Cricket Association office-bearers for their support.



"We have blossomed into a team that we can be proud of and I hereby thank all my teammates, coaches and office bearers of the Association for the constant support."



Vihari was one of the heroes for India during the Sydney Test against Australia earlier this year. He has played 12 Tests, scoring 624 runs, with a highest score of 111.