Hafeez, Malik could be part of Pakistan's T20 WC squad

January 28, 2020 16:51 IST

IMAGE: Misbah-ul-Haq said he had realised that the team still needed the services of senior players. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has clearly indicated that senior players Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are part of the team's plans for the T20 World Cup in October-November.

The two seniors, who were dropped following the team's exit from the 2019 ODI World Cup, were recalled for the T20 series at home against Bangladesh.

"I think they have performed well and they still have something to contribute to Pakistan cricket. Age is not an issue as long as a player is fit and in form, he can contribute to his team," Misbah said after the third T20 international was washed out due to rain in Lahore on Monday.

"I think we require seniors like Hafeez (39) and Malik (37) and even captain, Babar Azam supported their selection," he said.

Misbah said after the T20 series at home against Sri Lanka and in Australia, he had realised that the team still needed the services of senior players.

"We don't have much time before the World T20 so we will go along with our best players."

The former Pakistan captain said that as long as a player was meeting fitness standards and performing he can be selected for Pakistan.

"I think we now have to start building our squad for the World Cup and that is why it was very important for us to win the series against Bangladesh. I am glad Hafeez and Malik both contributed to the wins."

He said the World T20 and the Asia Cup before that would not be easy events as Pakistan was pitted against some of the best sides in the T20 format.

Misbah said the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League to be held from February 20 to March 22 will help the selectors to finalise a pool of players for the Asia Cup and World T20.

Misbah himself will be head coach of the defending champions, Islamabad United, in the PSL.