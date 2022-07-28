News
Guptill surpasses Rohit to break T20I record

Guptill surpasses Rohit to break T20I record

Source: PTI
July 28, 2022 19:43 IST
Martin Guptill 

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill went past India captain Rohit Sharma to become the highest run scorer in T20 Internationals, during the first game against Scotland in Edinburgh.

The 35-year-old talismanic batter achieved the milestone on Wednesday en route his 31-ball 40.

 

Guptill's opening partner Finn Allen also scored a stroke-filled maiden century (101 off 56 balls) in the shortest format, as the Black Caps posted 225/5 batting first.

In reply, the hosts were restricted to 157/8 with Ish Sodhi claiming 4/28 and Mitchell Santner picking up 2/23.

During the course of his innings, Guptill surpassed Rohit, who had become the highest run-scorer in T20Is (3,379) earlier this year.

Guptill now has 3,399 runs in T20Is, 20 ahead of the India skipper.

Apart from Rohit, Guptill is closely followed by former India captain Virat Kohli (3,308), Ireland's ODI skipper Paul Stirling (2,894), and Australian captain Aaron Finch, who is fifth in the list with 2,855 runs.

In 2021, Kohli became the first batter to breach the 3000-run mark when he achieved the rare feat during the second T20I against England in Ahmedabad, surpassing another New Zealand great and former captain, Brendon McCullum, who was the first to cross the 2000-run mark.

Source: PTI
Dhawan hails Team India after ODI series win over WI
'Who Are We? CHAMPIONS!!!'
1st T20: India eye encore against hapless Windies
Shocking! 39 MP school kids jabbed with same syringe
5G auction: Rs 149,623 cr worth bids received so far
Govt spent over Rs 3,339 cr on ads in 5 years: Thakur
CWG Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina get easy opening draws
