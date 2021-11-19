Guptill surpasses Kohli as highest scorer in T20Is

IMAGE: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill hits a six during his 15-ball 31 in the second T20 International against India, in Ranchi, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Martin Guptill surpassed India's ODI and Test skipper Virat Kohli as the highest run-scorer in men's T20 Internationals, on Friday.

The New Zealand opener achieved the feat during his 15-ball 31 knock in the second T20 International against India, in Ranchi.

With 3,248 runs to his name he is atop the leading scorers’ list, ahead of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have scored 3,227 and 3,086 runs respectively.

Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians took to Twitter, posting: "Congratulations to @martyguptill for becoming the leading run-scorer in men's T20I."

Speaking ahead of the game, Guptill said: "We got to the knockout stage in the T20 World Cup, so that was good. The other night we were just a little short of where we wanted to be with the bat. It's all about contributing to the team and doing whatever I can to get us to win.

“I contributed a bit with the bat in the T20 World Cup and took it very deep against Scotland. I just want to go out tonight and do the same things that I have been doing. There is no guarantee in T20 cricket."

Coming to the match, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl. The team made one change, as Harshal Patel was handed a debut after pacer Mohammed Siraj injured his hand in the opening game of the series on Wednesday.

New Zealand made three changes to the team that lost the opening game in Jaipur, with Adam Milne, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi replacing Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle.