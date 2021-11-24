News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Green Park curator's pitch report for NZ first Test

Green Park curator's pitch report for NZ first Test

Source: PTI
November 24, 2021 19:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I am confident that the match won't end inside three days.'

Indian fans cheer from the balcony as during Team India's practice session ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, at Green Park in Kanpur, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Indian fans cheer from the balcony during Team India's practice session ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, at Green Park in Kanpur, on Wednesday. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

The 22-yard strip at Green Park in Kanpur, which will be used for the first Test between India and New Zealand, may be devoid of grass but it won't show ready signs of wear and tear, insists local curator Shiv Kumar.

 

There have been instances of instructions for specific types of pitches from the team management, but Kumar said this time neither coach Rahul Dravid nor skipper Ajinkya Rahane made any such demand.

"Neither did we get any instruction from BCCI nor did anyone from the team management contact me asking for a rank turner. I have prepared a pitch keeping guidelines for a good pitch in mind," Kumar, who has been around for last two decades, said.

Kumar has been in charge of Green Park track for a long time and claimed his ground staff has prepared a track which will last more than three days.

"There would be some amount of moisture as you expect in the month of November at this part of the world. However, I can assure you that it is a firm track and won't break down easily," Kumar said.

While the last Test at Kanpur between India and New Zealand in 2016 lasted till the fifth day, there was a trend over past few years when the visitors were presented rank turners and matches ended inside three days.

"Some of the matches that ended inside three days had a lot to do with how modern batters with T20 temperament approach spinners. I am confident that the match won't end inside three days," said Kumar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
And India Get Going For Test 1
And India Get Going For Test 1
Not concerned about my form, says Rahane
Not concerned about my form, says Rahane
Check out New Zealand's game plan for Kanpur Test
Check out New Zealand's game plan for Kanpur Test
Mamata meets Modi, asks to withdraw govt's BSF move
Mamata meets Modi, asks to withdraw govt's BSF move
Pak informs India of allowing wheat to Afghanistan
Pak informs India of allowing wheat to Afghanistan
Restore Art 370, keep Kashmir: Mehbooba tells Centre
Restore Art 370, keep Kashmir: Mehbooba tells Centre
Paytm shares claw back, market cap crosses Rs 1 cr
Paytm shares claw back, market cap crosses Rs 1 cr

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

Should India go in with three spinners?

Should India go in with three spinners?

Shreyas Iyer to make Test debut against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer to make Test debut against New Zealand

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances