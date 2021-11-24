Green Park curator's pitch report for NZ first Test

'I am confident that the match won't end inside three days.'

IMAGE: Indian fans cheer from the balcony during Team India's practice session ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, at Green Park in Kanpur, on Wednesday. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

The 22-yard strip at Green Park in Kanpur, which will be used for the first Test between India and New Zealand, may be devoid of grass but it won't show ready signs of wear and tear, insists local curator Shiv Kumar.

There have been instances of instructions for specific types of pitches from the team management, but Kumar said this time neither coach Rahul Dravid nor skipper Ajinkya Rahane made any such demand.

"Neither did we get any instruction from BCCI nor did anyone from the team management contact me asking for a rank turner. I have prepared a pitch keeping guidelines for a good pitch in mind," Kumar, who has been around for last two decades, said.

Kumar has been in charge of Green Park track for a long time and claimed his ground staff has prepared a track which will last more than three days.

"There would be some amount of moisture as you expect in the month of November at this part of the world. However, I can assure you that it is a firm track and won't break down easily," Kumar said.

While the last Test at Kanpur between India and New Zealand in 2016 lasted till the fifth day, there was a trend over past few years when the visitors were presented rank turners and matches ended inside three days.

"Some of the matches that ended inside three days had a lot to do with how modern batters with T20 temperament approach spinners. I am confident that the match won't end inside three days," said Kumar.