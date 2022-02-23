News
'Grateful' Root says time for fresh start after Ashes drubbing

February 23, 2022 22:57 IST
Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root survived the axe following a 4-0 drubbing in Australia. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

England captain Joe Root said on Wednesday that it was time for a fresh start after their Ashes debacle and that he was grateful to be given the opportunity to take the team forward, ahead of their tour to the West Indies.

Root survived the axe following a 4-0 drubbing in Australia even as director of cricket Ashley Giles, head coach Chris Silverwood and batting coach Graham Thorpe were sacked in the series aftermath.

 

"Clearly it was a disappointing tour and we massively underperformed," Root told reporters.

"I think off the back of it we have to use this opportunity for a fresh start. As Straussy's (interim director Andrew Strauss) mentioned, a bit of a reset... I'm very grateful that I've got the opportunity to do that as captain."

"I know there's a lot of hard work ahead, and I'm very much looking forward to that challenge. And that starts on this tour first. It's a real opportunity that we've got to take with both hands."

England travel to the Caribbean for a three-Test series that gets underway in Antigua on March 8.

Selectors have made wholesale changes for the series, with veteran fast bowling duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad the most notable omissions.

Root, however, insisted, that it wasn't the end of the road for the pair who have more than 1,100 Test wickets between them.

"I've spoken both to Stuart and Jimmy... they're obviously disappointed, angry... at no point, no one is saying this is the end for them," said the 31-year-old.

"... If we're in a position where they can come back into this team, then great, that's only going to strengthen things. So a lot can happen between now and then."

Speaking on the Tailenders podcast, Anderson, England's highest Test wicket-taker with 640 scalps, said he still had much to offer.

"I'm praying this isn't the end... I've got one more go at digging deep. I've got a lot left to offer -- I've still got the hunger and passion to play," said the 39-year-old.

"It was a shock and a disappointment to get that call but having processed it, it's important I try to focus on stuff I can control and that's showing people what I can do with the ball in my hand."

Source: REUTERS
