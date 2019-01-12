Gillette slashes Hardik Pandya's contract

January 12, 2019 15:48 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya’s deal with men’s shaving razor Gillette Mach3 Start was slashed. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Twitter

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are facing the heat for their controversial comments on women in a TV show.

The under-fire players have been suspended pending an inquiry into their sexist comments on Koffee with Karan, ruling them out of the three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning on Saturday in Sydney.

They were omitted from the line-up for the opening match in Sydney but now it seems they won't be in the mix even for the limited-overs tour of New Zealand, beginning January 23.

Taking a cue from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, brands and companies are also reviewing their association with these players.

According to the Time of India, Pandya’s deal with men’s shaving razor Gillette Mach3 Start was slashed as the company suspended it’s association with the cricketer.

“Hardik Pandya’s recent comments do not reflect the values of Gillette. We have suspended our association with Hardik until we decide on further course of action,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by TOI.