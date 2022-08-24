News
Gill to play for Glamorgan for remainder of County season

Source: PTI
August 24, 2022 23:31 IST
Shubman Gill will be the third Indian to don the Glamorgan jersey after former India head coach Ravi Shatsri (1987-1991) and ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly (2005).

IMAGE: Shubman Gill will be the third Indian to don the Glamorgan jersey after former India head coach Ravi Shatsri (1987-1991) and ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly (2005). Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Talented Shubman Gill will be representing Glamorgan for the remainder of the English county season joining a host of Indian players led by Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been plying his trade in the United Kingdom.

 

Gill, who has had two back-to-back Player of the Series awards in ODIs against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, has so far played 11 Tests and nine ODIs for India.

He has been in tremendous form of late with one hundred and three fifties in his last six 50-over games.

He is also an integral part of the Indian Test squad.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Gill will be playing the remainder of the county season for Glamorgan subject to visa approval. Glamorgan plays in the Division 2 of English county.

In the current season, Pujara (Sussex), Krunal Pandya (injured, Warwickshire), Mohammed Siraj (Warwickshire), Navdeep Saini (Kent), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex), Washingtom Sundar (injured, Lancashire) have all played in the first-class and list A competitions.

Gill will be the third Indian to don the Glamorgan jersey after former India head coach Ravi Shatsri (1987-1991) and ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly (2005).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
