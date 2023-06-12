News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gill punished for challenging umpiring call on Twitter

Gill punished for challenging umpiring call on Twitter

June 12, 2023 13:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gill accepted the sanction so there was no need for a formal hearing

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Cameron Green's controversial catch to dismiss off Shubman Gill sparked a huge debate on Day 4. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India opener Shubman Gill has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees for questioning on social media an umpiring decision against him in the World Test Championship (WTC), the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

After India had been set a daunting target of 444 by Australia, Cameron Green took a stunner at gully to dismiss Gill for 18 even though opinions differed on whether it was a clean catch.

 

Video replays could not clearly establish if the ball had brushed the ground when Green caught it and third umpire Richard Kettleborough ruled in Australia's favour.

Gill subsequently tweeted a front-on angle of the catch adding two magnifying glasses and a facepalm emoji to it to convey his disbelief.

The 23-year-old's post breached article 2.7 of the ICC's code of conduct relating to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match", the ICC said in a statement.

Gill accepted the sanction so there was no need for a formal hearing, it said.

India captain Rohit Sharma called the decision "a little disappointing", and said more camera angles could have removed any doubt.

"There was only one or two camera angles that were shown," Rohit said after their comprehensive defeat and compared it with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We've got 10 different angles in IPL. I don't know why in a world event like this, there was no ultra motion that was seen or any kind of zoomed image was seen."

India were also fined their entire match fee, while Australia were docked 80 per cent of their fees for maintaining slow over-rates at The Oval.

India were found five overs short of their target, while Australia were four overs behind.

"It is disappointing when you don't get as many overs in as you would like," Australia captain Pat Cummins said after their victory.

"The good thing is we still have a result."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Aus make short work of India to claim ICC Test mace
Aus make short work of India to claim ICC Test mace
PIX: Australia are WTC champions!
PIX: Australia are WTC champions!
Rohit blames bowlers for devastating WTC final loss
Rohit blames bowlers for devastating WTC final loss
'Salman stands up when I enter the room'
'Salman stands up when I enter the room'
'We should not call it demonetisation'
'We should not call it demonetisation'
Byju's $1.2-bn loan dispute worries key investor
Byju's $1.2-bn loan dispute worries key investor
Mira Road murder accused wrote porn sites on paper
Mira Road murder accused wrote porn sites on paper

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

WTC Final shrouded by chants of 'cheat cheat'

WTC Final shrouded by chants of 'cheat cheat'

Ponting credits third umpire for 'correct decision'

Ponting credits third umpire for 'correct decision'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances