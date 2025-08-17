HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak coach reveals reason for Babar's Asia Cup snub!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
August 17, 2025 17:22 IST

'There's no doubt Babar's been asked to improve in some areas around taking on spin and in terms of his strike rate. Those are things he's working really hard on.'

Babar

IMAGE: Babar Azam's strike rate in T20s this year has been around 128. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Pakistan on Sunday left out seasoned batters Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan while announcing their 17-member squad for Asia Cup and the preceding tri-series in the UAE later this month.

Babar and Rizwan, who helped Pakistan to their first-ever ICC tournament win in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, have been away from the format for a while.

Both Babar and Rizwan made their last appearance in the shortest formats in December 2024.

In the lead-up to the Asia Cup which will be played in T20 format in the UAE from September 9, the Salman Ali Agha-led side will play a tri-series against Afghanistan and the hosts UAE at Sharjah from August 29 to September 7.

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said Babar has been asked to improve certain aspects of his game.

"I think it's really harsh to challenge a player on their form on three games. Babar played nicely in the first ODI but missed out on the next two," Hesson told reporters durign a media interaction.

"There's no doubt Babar's been asked to improve in some areas

around taking on spin and in terms of his strike rate. Those are things he's working really hard on."

"A player like Babar has an opportunity to play in the BBL and show he's improving in those areas in T20s. He's too good a player not to consider."

The squad features senior fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Wasim and left-arm bowler Salman Mirza.

Hesson said the players in the current squad, which recently lost an away ODI series to West Indies after losing to Bangladesh in an away T20I series in July, have been doing well.

"But at the moment, the players we have have done exceptionally well. Sahibzada Farhan has played six games and won three Player of the Match awards," he said.

Pakistan are placed along with arch-rivals India in Group A, also featuring the UAE and Oman, in the eight-team Asia Cup tournament which will conclude on September 28.

 

Pakistan squad:

Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, SaimAyub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
