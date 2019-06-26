Gayle to retire after India home series in August

Last updated on: June 26, 2019 17:53 IST

IMAGE: West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is set to end his international career during the upcoming series against India in August. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Dashing West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will retire from international cricket after the home ODI and Test series against India, scheduled in August-September.

Last month, the 39-year-old had stated that he would call it quits after the ongoing ICC World Cup, but speaking to the media on the eve of the game against India in Manchester, the left-hander said he has had a change of mind.

"It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. May be another series to go, as well. Who knows, we will see what happens. My plans after World Cup? I may play a Test match against India and then I will definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after the World Cup," Gayle said.

West Indies media manager Philip Spooner later confirmed that the assignment against India will be Gayle's last in national colours.

"Yes, Chris will play his last series against India," Spooner said.

India's tour of the West Indies comprises three T20 Internationals, three ODIs followed by a couple of Test matches.

The T20Is open the tour on August 3, the ODIs are lined up from August 8 and the Tests will take place from August 22 to September 3.

Gayle has appeared in 103 Tests, accumulating 7215 runs at an average of 42.19. In 294 ODI appearances, he aggregated 10345 runs, while in 58 T20 Internationals, he has 1627 runs.

The man who calls himself the 'Universe Boss' is a fan favourite for his flamboyant stroke-play and game-changing ability.