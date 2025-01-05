HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gavaskar upset over snub for Border-Gavaskar Trophy presentation

Gavaskar upset over snub for Border-Gavaskar Trophy presentation

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2025 12:13 IST

x

Allan Border presents the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Pat Cummins after Australia's six-wicket victory in the fifth Test against India at the SCG

IMAGE: Allan Border presents the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Pat Cummins after Australia's six-wicket victory in the fifth Test against India at the SCG on Sunday. Photograph: ICC X

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar expressed his displeasure after not being invited to present the trophy, named after him and Allan Border, to Australia following their victory over India in the high-voltage five-Test finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Australia reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar trophy after 10 years following a six-wicket victory.

 

Border presented the trophy to the home team, but Gavaskar, despite being at the venue at the same time, was inexplicably ignored.

"I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all, it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Code Sports.

"I mean, I am here on the ground. To me it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That's fine.

"Just because I am an Indian. I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border," he added.

India and Australia have been competing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 1996-1997 and the rivalry has grown to become one of the biggest in Test cricket.

The five-match series that Australia won drew record crowds at multiple venues and broke an 87-year-old attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

How And Why India Lost The Sydney Test
How And Why India Lost The Sydney Test
How The Aussies Celebrated Victory
How The Aussies Celebrated Victory
Gambhir on Kohli, Rohit's future
Gambhir on Kohli, Rohit's future
Bumrah frustrated on missing out on 'spiciest wicket'
Bumrah frustrated on missing out on 'spiciest wicket'
'He had no right to be involved with Bumrah'
'He had no right to be involved with Bumrah'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Indicators You Have Low Estrogen Levels

webstory image 2

5 Winter-Friendly Beverages To Keep Warm

webstory image 3

The OnePlus Watch 3 Series Will Mind Your Health

VIDEOS

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after vacation1:03

Aishwarya and Abhishek return to Mumbai together after...

The Evolution of Forro in Brazil and Its Growing Popularity in Russia2:35

The Evolution of Forro in Brazil and Its Growing...

Malaika will take your heart away1:00

Malaika will take your heart away

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD