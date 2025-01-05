Gavaskar upset over snub for Border-Gavaskar Trophy presentation

IMAGE: Allan Border presents the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Pat Cummins after Australia's six-wicket victory in the fifth Test against India at the SCG on Sunday. Photograph: ICC X

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar expressed his displeasure after not being invited to present the trophy, named after him and Allan Border, to Australia following their victory over India in the high-voltage five-Test finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Australia reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar trophy after 10 years following a six-wicket victory.

Border presented the trophy to the home team, but Gavaskar, despite being at the venue at the same time, was inexplicably ignored.

"I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all, it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Code Sports.

"I mean, I am here on the ground. To me it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That's fine.

"Just because I am an Indian. I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border," he added.

India and Australia have been competing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 1996-1997 and the rivalry has grown to become one of the biggest in Test cricket.

The five-match series that Australia won drew record crowds at multiple venues and broke an 87-year-old attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week.