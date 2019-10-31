Australia's Maxwell takes break to deal with mental health problems

October 31, 2019 12:04 IST

IMAGE: Australia's Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is taking a break from cricket to deal with mental health 'difficulties', governing body Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

"Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game," team psychologist Michael Lloyd said in a statement.

"Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff."

Maxwell, 31, played in the first two matches in the ongoing T20 series against Sri Lanka. He appeared in fine form as he scored a half-century in the first match in Adelaide on Sunday.

He will not be playing with immediate effect and has been replaced in the T20 squad by all-rounder D'Arcy Short.

"The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support," CA's Executive General Manager of National Teams Ben Oliver said.

"Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria's support staff to ensure Glenn's well-being and his reintegration into the game.

"We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space; and respects their privacy at this time.

"He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer."