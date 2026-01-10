Shkhar Dhawan praises Shweta Sehrawat's growth

IMAGE: In the 2025 Delhi Premier League, Shweta Sehrawat guided South Delhi Superstarz to the title. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan said Shweta Sehrawat has shown remarkable growth as a player and a leader, backing the young all-rounder to build on her steady rise in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Sehrawat, who is representing UP Warriorz in the ongoing WPL season, has shown incremental improvement in the tournament, scoring 108 runs in 2024 and 119 in 2025.

"Shweta's growth as a player and as a leader has been remarkable. Leading South Delhi Superstarz to the DPL title showed her clarity under pressure. We wish her the very best with UP Warriorz and hope she carries that winning mindset to go on and lift the WPL trophy as well," Dhawan, co-owner of South Delhi Superstarz, said in a release.

Her credentials were underlined during the 2025 Delhi Premier League, where she led South Delhi Superstarz to the title and struck a match-winning 110, her highest score of the competition.