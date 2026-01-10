Pakistan pacer faces questions over his action in BBL!

IMAGE: Zaman Khan joined Bing Bash League side Brisbane Heat as a replacement for injured Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photograph: Brisbane Heat/X

Pakistan's young fast bowler Zaman Khan came under scrutiny over his slingshot bowling action during a Big Bash League match on Saturday.

Australia great David Warner, who scored 82 for Sydney Thunder, was seen repeatedly questioning Zaman's action and raising the issue with the on-field umpire after facing the pacer.

Zaman, who has joined Brisbane Heat as a replacement for injured Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, endured a difficult outing in his first match of the season, conceding 32 runs in three overs.

Despite the concerns raised during Zaman's spell, Brisbane Heat had the last laugh, clinching a seven-wicket victory.

Former Australian international Usman Khawaja, Warner's long-time opening partner, anchored the chase with a brisk 78.

The episode evoked memories of a similar controversy involving another Pakistan fast bowler --Muhammad Hasnain -- who faced questions over his action during a previous Big Bash season after objections were raised by Marcus Stoinis.

Hasnain was subsequently suspended, underwent an extended rehabilitation process to remodel his action, and saw his international career significantly disrupted as a result.