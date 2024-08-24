Free entry announced for fans for remainder of Pak-B'desh Test

IMAGE: Pakistani fans watch the action at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Photograph: Cricket Pakistan / X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday that fans have been allowed free entry at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the remainder of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, according to Geo News.

The announcement from the PCB came after the end of the third day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

PCB released a statement and stated that the decision was taken in view of the weekend.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced free entry for spectators for the remaining days (fourth and fifth) of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The decision was made keeping in view of the weekend, which will allow families and students to turn up in maximum numbers to support their cricketing stars and witness action between the two sides.

The ongoing two-match Test series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25," PCB stated in a statement as quoted by Geo News.