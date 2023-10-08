Fraser-McGurk slams fastest ever one-day century

IMAGE: Jake Fraser-McGurk needed 11 deliveries to go from 50 to 100, an Australian one-day domestic record, and just 11 more balls to bring up his hundred. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk scored the fastest century in List A cricket, attaining the milestone off just 29 deliveries in a domestic one-day match against Tasmania on Sunday.

The 21-year-old's 18-ball fifty was the quickest by an Australian in 50-over cricket. He needed just 11 deliveries more to go from 50 to 100, an Australian one-day domestic record, including taking 32 runs off one over.

Fraser-McGurk got to his hundred in the eighth over of the run-chase at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, bettering the record of 31 deliveries by South Africa's AB de Villiers against the West Indies in 2015.

The opener was eventually dismissed for 125 off 38 balls, which included ten fours and 13 sixes.

South Australia were chasing Tasmania's imposing total of 435-9, the highest total in Australian domestic one-day history.

Fraser-McGurk's milestone comes a day after South Africa's Aiden Markram hit the World Cup's fastest-ever century off 49 balls.