News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former spinner Hirwani to work with India women's team

Former spinner Hirwani to work with India women's team

July 18, 2019 12:49 IST

A file photo of Narendra Hirwani

IMAGE: A file photo of Narendra Hirwani. Photograph: Getty Images

Former India international and National Cricket Academy (NCA) spin coach Narendra Hirwani is set to work as a consultant with the country's women's team.

Hirwani, who played 17 Tests and 18 ODIs for India, will travel with the team on select assignments starting with the home series against South Africa in September.

 

India's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur had recently expressed the need for a spin coach considering the team is full of spinners, including Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht and Deepti Sharma.

"It is not a full-time role since he is busy at the NationalCricketAcademy. He will travel with the team on and off. He also worked with them briefly during the team's recent camp at NCA," a BCCI official told PTI on Thursday.

The team doesn't need a batting coach with head coach and former India batsman W V Raman in charge but it could do with a fast bowling coach.

"Like the men's team, there should be a dedicated support staff for the women's team," a source close to the side said.

India, who have lost their last six T20s, have begun preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia in February-March next year.

They have not played international cricket since March and will be seen next in national colours in the limited-overs home series against South Africa.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Comaneci does a Perfect 10 again!

Comaneci does a Perfect 10 again!

Wimbledon 2019: Memorable moments

Wimbledon 2019: Memorable moments

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use