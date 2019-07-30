News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former India player Rao retires from cricket

Former India player Rao retires from cricket

July 30, 2019 18:44 IST

The 37-year-old represented India in 16 ODIs, and also featured in 65 IPL matches for Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Venugopal Rao

IMAGE: Former India player Venugopal Rao. Photograph: Andhra Cricket Association

Former India batsman and Andhra Pradesh skipper Venugopal Rao on Tuesday announced retirement from all forms of the game.

 

"Y. Venugopala Rao, former captain of Andhra Ranji team and India international, who has represented India in 16 ODIs, and 65 IPL matches announced his retirement from all the forms of cricket," the Andhra Cricket Association said in a statement.

The 37-year-old from Visakhapatnam could amass only 218 runs with a lone fifty to his name in the 11 innings in ODIs he played for India after making his debut against Sri Lanka at Dambulla on July 30, 2005.

He played his last ODI against West Indies at Basseterre on May 23, 2006.

Rao played 121 first-class matches scoring 7,081 runs with 17 hundreds and 30 fifties to his credit.

From 2008-2014, he played for Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.


