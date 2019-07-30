News
Team India take off to USA for T20Is

Team India take off to USA for T20Is

July 30, 2019 10:30 IST

Indian captain Virat Kohli (right with teammates before flying off to Florida for the T20s against West Indies

IMAGE: Indian captain Virat Kohli (right) with teammates before flying off to Florida for the T20s against West Indies. Photograph: Vikat Kohli/Twitter

India skipper Virat Kohli posted a picture with his teammates before leaving for Florida for the T20I series against the West Indies starting later this week.

The men in blue flew to Miami from there will catch another flight to Florida where they will play first two T20Is against West Indies.

 

Virat Kohli tweeted an image of him along with KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, and others, captioning it as 'Miami bound'.

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan also tweeted an image with his opening partner Rohit Sharma and wrote: "All set for West Indies with my partner - The Hit-man!"

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from August 3 to September 3.

Source: ANI
