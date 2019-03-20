For me, match fixing bigger crime than murder: Dhoni

March 20, 2019 19:30 IST

'As the sequence of events unfolded, I knew there was a punishment coming the team's way but the quantum of it was surprising.'

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni revealed that the sixth edition of IPL in 2013 was the darkest phase of his professional career when his team was banned for two years in the aftermath of the spot-fixing scandal.

"As the sequence of events unfolded, I knew there was a punishment coming the team's way but the quantum of it was surprising," Dhoni says in the documentary, which was released on Wednesday.



The Dhoni-led CSK made a stunning comeback after serving out their two-year ban as they clinched their IPL title last season.



Dhoni, who also led India to two World titles -- the World T20 in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011, says for him personally match-fixing is a bigger crime than murder.



"Whatever I am today, whatever I have achieved is because of cricket. So the biggest crime that I can commit personally is not murder. It’s actually match fixing because it doesn’t get restricted to me. If I am involved in such a thing, it will have a bigger impact.

If people think a match is fixed based on the improbability of an outcome, then people lose their faith in cricket. In cricket, you have close finishes in limited overs and Tests. There have been many surprising results where your mind simply refuses to believe the outcome. Fans then start attributing the result to match-fixing. I don’t think I will ever go through something tougher than this," he says in the first episode of five-part documentary series 'Roar of the Lion'.