Fit-again Bhuvi returns for Windies ODIs, T20s

Last updated on: November 21, 2019 22:56 IST

Shivam Dube gets maiden call-up in 50-over format.

IMAGE: A side strain and hamstring injury forced seamer Bhuvneshwar to return midway from the tour of the West Indies in August. Photograph: BCCI

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned to India's squads for next month's limited-overs' home series against the West Indies.

Bhuvneshwar has been nursing a hamstring strain since returning from the limited-overs leg of the West Indies tour in August.

The 29-year-old returns to the fold for three Twenty20 internationals and three one-dayers alongside Kuldeep, who also makes a comeback for the first time in three months.

Captain Virat Kohli, who had been rested for the T20I leg of the Bangladesh series, is back to lead the team, announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who last featured in a T20I in 2017, was also picked, while selectors left out Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur.

Deepak Chahar was included in the one-day squad after he produced the best-ever T20I figures against Bangladesh, while young all-rounder Shivam Dube retained his place in the shortest format.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja returns to the limited-overs squad for Krunal Pandya as a like-for-like replacement.

India play West Indies in the first T20 in Mumbai on Dec. 6.

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.