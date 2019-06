June 15, 2019 21:57 IST

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is in the team as a reserve player. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant Saturday joined the Indian team as cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan ahead of its big-ticket World Cup clash against Pakistan, in Manchester, on Sunday.

Pant trained with the rest of his teammates at the Old Trafford on Saturday.

"Good to be back. Thank you for all your support and love India," wrote Pant on his Twitter handle with a picture.

He was not picked in the initial 15-member squad but kept as a reserve.