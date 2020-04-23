Finch ready to play cricket in empty stadium

April 23, 2020 11:37 IST

IMAGE: Australia's ODI and T2O captain Aaron Finch reckons the ICC World T20 will be postponed given the severity of the Coronavirus pandemic and says the ICC needs to be creative while working on a new schedule. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is convinced the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic might lead to a postponement of this year's T20 World Cup by up to three months.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled in Australia from October 18 to November 15. Finch doesn't see that holding up given the current health crises affecting lakhs of people worldwide.

"I think we might have to get our heads around a T20 World Cup that might be postponed for a month, two months, three months, whatever it has to be," Finch told SEN Radio.

Finch said he wouldn't mind seeing the game resuming without fans once the pandemic is brought under control.

"But as long as we can get live sport up and running. Whether that's with crowds or not, I don't think that makes any difference to the players.

"We played one ODI against New Zealand with no crowd (and it) was really strange for first four or five overs, but then you got into your work," he said.

Apart from the T20 World Cup, Australia is also set to host India for a bilateral series which includes a four-Test rubber.

The ICC's Chief Executives Committee (CEC) is meeting on Thursday to discuss the financial implications of COVID-19 and also the contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the T20 World Cup, over a conference call.

"I think we might have to get a little bit creative with how we do that (as part of a new-look schedule). Whether that's setting up and playing two Test matches in one hub or something like that," he said.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood had suggested that the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy be held at one venue -- the Adelaide Oval -- to ensure that the rubber does go ahead.

Cricket Australia is exploring options to save the series in the wake of the pandemic which has led to global travel restrictions as well.