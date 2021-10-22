News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Fifth Test between India and England rescheduled to July 2022

Fifth Test between India and England rescheduled to July 2022

Source: PTI
October 22, 2021 18:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The fifth Test between India and England will now be held from July 1. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The fifth and final Test between India and England, which was suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp last month, was on Friday rescheduled to July next year.

 

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston from Manchester and will be part of India's white-ball tour.  The match will be held from July 1.

"With India leading the series 2-1, the concluding fifth match will now take place from July 1, 2022, at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," said the ECB in a statement.

"Ticket holders do not have to take any action as all tickets will remain valid for the equivalent rearranged matchday at their host venue.

"Host venues will communicate the new fixture details to ticket purchasers and the options available to them, including the timeframe for requesting a refund if they are not able to attend the new match day," the ECB added.

Last month, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, in an interview to PTI, had made it clear that the rescheduled match would be an extension of the series and not a standalone game.

"We want the series to be completed as this will be our first series win (in England) since 2007," Ganguly had said.

India were leading 2-1 when the match was called off after the visiting players refused to step on to the field following positive COVID-19 cases among its support staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why this Indian duo will be X Factor at T20 WC...
Why this Indian duo will be X Factor at T20 WC...
England's Morgan uncertain about playing ODI World Cup
England's Morgan uncertain about playing ODI World Cup
Five bowlers to watch at the Twenty20 World Cup
Five bowlers to watch at the Twenty20 World Cup
Bengal can't withhold consent to CBI: Centre to SC
Bengal can't withhold consent to CBI: Centre to SC
CISF says sorry to dancer over removal of Jaipur foot
CISF says sorry to dancer over removal of Jaipur foot
Civilian killings: Bunkers back in Srinagar after 8 yrs
Civilian killings: Bunkers back in Srinagar after 8 yrs
Suryakumar can be game-changer for India: Akram
Suryakumar can be game-changer for India: Akram

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Suryakumar can be game-changer for India: Akram

Suryakumar can be game-changer for India: Akram

Mushtaq Ahmed points out Rohit and Virat's weaknesses

Mushtaq Ahmed points out Rohit and Virat's weaknesses

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances