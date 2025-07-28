From 0/2 to grit: 'We showed why we're a great team'

IMAGE: India’s spirited comeback on Day 5 in Manchester — led by centuries from Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar. Photograph and video: BCCI/Instagram

Shubman Gill called it the ‘most pleasing knock’ of his life — and with good reason. From 0/2 to a lead of 114, India’s young guns didn’t just save a Test, they made a statement.

India’s spirited comeback on Day 5 in Manchester — led by centuries from Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar — turned a hopeless position into a remarkable draw. The result, Gill believes, showcased the ‘greatness ’of this young Indian team.

Speaking in a video released by the BCCI, skipper Gill reflected on his second-innings century, calling it the most satisfying of his career so far.

‘0 for two runs and then, the partnership between me and KL Bhai, I think, from there it ignited that yes, we can achieve this task. Extremely, extremely happy to be able to get a draw from the position that we were in yesterday is extremely satisfying. I think this inning of mine was the most pleasing to me,’ said Gill.

The 188-run stand between Gill and KL Rahul laid the foundation for India’s turnaround. The Indian captain emphasized the mental discipline required to sustain that intensity across nearly six sessions.

‘To be able to have that same mindset for 140 overs is very difficult, and that is what differentiates between a good team and a great team, and I think we showed today why we are a great team,’ Gill added.

Heading into the fifth Test at The Oval, India trails 1-2 in the series but has exposed deep cracks in England’s bowling armoury. The sheer volume of runs scored and time spent at the crease has left England staring at the finale with a psychological, physical, and strategic disadvantage.

Gill has now amassed 722 runs in the series at an average of 90.25, including four centuries and a highest score of 269 — dominating the run charts and breaking multiple records. But his latest knock stands out for its timing and context, coming at a moment when India was staring at defeat and needed leadership from the front.

Washington Sundar, whose century further deflated England on the final day, dedicated his milestone to his family.

‘Spinners were also getting a lot of purchase, so we just wanted to focus really hard on watching the ball and it is just really special to have actually drawn this game. This draw really means a lot for the whole setup and I am sure this game is going to give us a lot more confidence,’ Sundar said.

He also praised senior partner Jadeja for navigating some challenging spells of bowling.

‘They batted so calmly and got a century, which proved to be a massive achievement,’ said Gill, referring to Jadeja and Sundar’s efforts on a day where grit outweighed flair.