Home  » Cricket » Ex-Pak skipper faces probe over remarks against PCB

Ex-Pak skipper faces probe over remarks against PCB

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
November 19, 2025 21:12 IST

Rashid Latif

IMAGE: Rashid Latif has captained Pakistan in six Test matches and 25 ODIs. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rashid Latif/Facebook

Pakistan's cybercrime agency has launched a probe against former captain Rashid Latif for comments on the Pakistan Cricket Board and its chief Mohsin Naqvi over the matter of changing national team's captains frequently.

"Former wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has recorded his statement in two inquiries against him in Islamabad and Lahore," National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) spokesperson Najeebullah Hasan said in a statement issued in Lahore on Wednesday.

He said the investigation against Latif was initiated on the complaint of PCB senior legal manager Syed Ali Naqvi.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi named ODI captain. Divide and rule policy is a political strategy to gain and maintain power by creating and exploiting divisions within a population, such as religious, ethnic, cricket teams or class differences," Latif had written on his 'X' handle.

Latif had also said Pakistan is the only country that cannot even produce a decent captain.

 

Meanwhile, another application was filed against the legendary Wasim Akram in the NCCIA for promoting a betting app. The NCCIA however has yet to issue a notice to the former captain.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
