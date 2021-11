Erasmus, Kettleborough to stand in T20 WC final

IMAGE: Umpire Marais Erasmus. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa's Marais Erasmus and England's Richard Kettleborough were on Friday appointed as the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand for India's Nitin Menon will act as the TV umpire.

The final will be played on Sunday.

"Umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to be played between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday," the ICC said in a statement.

Menon, who is the only Indian umpire in the ICC elite panel, will be the TV umpire while former Sri Lanka spinner Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire.

Considering he is officiating in his first men's World Cup, it is a significant feat for Menon.

While Australia defeated Pakistan in the second semi-final on Thursday, New Zealand put it past England for the summit clash slot on Wednesday.

The final will be overseen by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

