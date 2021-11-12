News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Erasmus, Kettleborough to stand in T20 WC final

Erasmus, Kettleborough to stand in T20 WC final

Source: PTI
November 12, 2021 19:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Umpire Marais Erasmus

IMAGE: Umpire Marais Erasmus. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa's Marais Erasmus and England's Richard Kettleborough were on Friday appointed as the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand for India's Nitin Menon will act as the TV umpire.

 

The final will be played on Sunday.

"Umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to be played between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday," the ICC said in a statement.

Menon, who is the only Indian umpire in the ICC elite panel, will be the TV umpire while former Sri Lanka spinner Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire.

Considering he is officiating in his first men's World Cup, it is a significant feat for Menon.

While Australia defeated Pakistan in the second semi-final on Thursday, New Zealand put it past England for the summit clash slot on Wednesday.

The final will be overseen by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

Match Officials for the final:

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Babar backs Hasan after costly blunder
Babar backs Hasan after costly blunder
How Ravi Shastri Impacted Indian Cricket
How Ravi Shastri Impacted Indian Cricket
YES, WE DID IT MATE!
YES, WE DID IT MATE!
Retail inflation rises marginally to 4.48% in Oct
Retail inflation rises marginally to 4.48% in Oct
Sitharaman to meet CMs, state FMs on Monday
Sitharaman to meet CMs, state FMs on Monday
Anand looking forward to stint as commentator
Anand looking forward to stint as commentator
Emergency grade air quality continues to smother Delhi
Emergency grade air quality continues to smother Delhi

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

'We've got his eyes firmly set on the T20 WC final'

'We've got his eyes firmly set on the T20 WC final'

'An absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game'

'An absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances