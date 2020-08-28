News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's Pope ruled out for 4 months with dislocated shoulder

England's Pope ruled out for 4 months with dislocated shoulder

August 28, 2020 22:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England's Ollie Pope fails to stop a boundary during the Test series against Pakistan

IMAGE: England's Ollie Pope fails to stop a boundary during the Test series against Pakistan. Photograph: Stu Forster/Pool via Reuters

England batsman Ollie Pope has been ruled out of action for up to four months with a dislocated left shoulder, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

Pope, 22, sustained the injury this week during the third test against Pakistan in Southampton when he slid to save a boundary. He left the field immediately.

 

He missed three months of cricket last summer after dislocating the same shoulder playing for Surrey.

The ECB said Pope will undergo surgery in the next couple of weeks before starting his rehabilitation with the Surrey and England medical teams.

"It is hoped that Pope will return in time for England's winter tours of Sri Lanka and India starting in the early part of 2021," it said in a statement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

CSK bowler, staff members test positive for COVID-19

CSK bowler, staff members test positive for COVID-19

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat is COVID-19 positive

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat is COVID-19 positive

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use