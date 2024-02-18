News
England's performance is a 'wake-up call'

England's performance is a 'wake-up call'

Source: ANI
February 18, 2024 23:53 IST
IMAGE: England fell to a crushing defeat in the third Test in Rajkot. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Following a 434-run victory against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday, former skipper Michael Vaughan took to social media and said that England's performance is a "wake-up call" that they cannot play in one particular way against quality teams.

A five-wicket haul by ace all-rounder and first-innings centurion Ravindra Jadeja and top knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Sarfaraz Khan saw England sink to its knees and surrender to the hosts inside four days.

 

The highly attacking, positive and result-oriented 'Bazball' approach did not work for England as they witnessed a heavy collapse in their first innings after a solid start and could not even put up a fight in the last innings.

"Even when this England team have lost in the last 2 years you have always been able to take positives .. or they haven't been hammered ... this is looking like a wakeup call that surely sends a message you can't just play one way against quality teams," Vaughan wrote on X.

He said that India's domination is a warning sign for England that if they give a quality side a "sniff", things can escalate quickly.

"England lost the last 18 wickets for 234 inside 75 overs .. a warning sign to them in tough conditions against a good side that if you give them a sniff things can escalate very quickly.

"India have been brilliant this last 2 days," the former England skipper wrote in another tweet.

Source: ANI
