News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19

England's Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19

January 04, 2021 19:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England's spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali tested positive for COVID-19 during tests done ahead of the Test series in Sri Lanka.

IMAGE: England's spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali tested positive for COVID-19 during tests done ahead of the Test series in Sri Lanka. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will self-isolate for 10 days, as will fast bowler Chris Woakes who was deemed a possible close contact, England's cricket board said on Monday.

England are in Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series that begins on January 14, with both matches being played in Galle.

The squad was tested on arrival at the airport in Hambantota and Ali is likely to miss the first test as Sri Lanka's government protocols require the 33-year-old to quarantine for 10 days.

 

"Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing," the ECB added.

"The touring party will be PCR tested for a second time on Tuesday morning. At this stage, the team will train for the first time on Wednesday."

The two-match series in Sri Lanka is followed by four tests in India in February and March.

Shakib back in Bangladesh fold, Mashrafe out of ODI mix

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh's preliminary squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies after serving a one-year ban but former captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been left out of the ODI mix.

Shakib, 33, had been slapped with the ban last year for failing to report corrupt approaches but was recalled in both the test and one-day squads on Monday for Bangladesh's first international series since March.

Beginning on January 20, Bangladesh will play three ODIs against West Indies followed by two tests next month.

Mashrafe's omission comes at a time when speculation is rife about the future of Bangladesh's longest-serving captain.

"We respect him, he has done a lot for the country," chief selector Minhajul Abedin said of the 37-year-old bowler.

"I have spoken to him in detail, so there's not going to be any misunderstanding. It was a tough decision but we have to consider the reality, and keep looking forward."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
CA rejects reports of India seeking change of venue
CA rejects reports of India seeking change of venue
'We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for 4th Test'
'We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for 4th Test'
We will have our plans in place for Rohit: Lyon
We will have our plans in place for Rohit: Lyon
Govt-farmer talks inconclusive, next meet on Jan 8
Govt-farmer talks inconclusive, next meet on Jan 8
Pasta lovers, this dish is meant for you
Pasta lovers, this dish is meant for you
Tamil Nadu govt allows 100% occupancy in theaters
Tamil Nadu govt allows 100% occupancy in theaters
UK judge rejects US request to extradite Assange
UK judge rejects US request to extradite Assange

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Angioplasty on Dada's other blockages to be done later

Angioplasty on Dada's other blockages to be done later

Kohli, Pandya breached Covid protocol

Kohli, Pandya breached Covid protocol

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use