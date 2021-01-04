England's Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19

January 04, 2021 19:27 IST

IMAGE: England's spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali tested positive for COVID-19 during tests done ahead of the Test series in Sri Lanka. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Sri Lanka and will self-isolate for 10 days, as will fast bowler Chris Woakes who was deemed a possible close contact, England's cricket board said on Monday.

England are in Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series that begins on January 14, with both matches being played in Galle.

The squad was tested on arrival at the airport in Hambantota and Ali is likely to miss the first test as Sri Lanka's government protocols require the 33-year-old to quarantine for 10 days.

"Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing," the ECB added.

"The touring party will be PCR tested for a second time on Tuesday morning. At this stage, the team will train for the first time on Wednesday."

The two-match series in Sri Lanka is followed by four tests in India in February and March.

Shakib back in Bangladesh fold, Mashrafe out of ODI mix

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned to Bangladesh's preliminary squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies after serving a one-year ban but former captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been left out of the ODI mix.

Shakib, 33, had been slapped with the ban last year for failing to report corrupt approaches but was recalled in both the test and one-day squads on Monday for Bangladesh's first international series since March.

Beginning on January 20, Bangladesh will play three ODIs against West Indies followed by two tests next month.

Mashrafe's omission comes at a time when speculation is rife about the future of Bangladesh's longest-serving captain.

"We respect him, he has done a lot for the country," chief selector Minhajul Abedin said of the 37-year-old bowler.

"I have spoken to him in detail, so there's not going to be any misunderstanding. It was a tough decision but we have to consider the reality, and keep looking forward."