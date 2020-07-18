England's Archer fined, warned over protocol breach

July 18, 2020 19:09 IST

IMAGE: England's Jofra Archer reacts. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/Reuters

England fast bowler Jofra Archer was handed a fine and an official warning, on Saturday, by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols but was cleared to play the third Test against West Indies.

England dropped Archer from the team for the second Test against West Indies, announcing the decision hours before the start of the match at Old Trafford on Thursday.

“Following a disciplinary hearing held on Friday evening ... Archer has been fined an undisclosed amount and received an official written warning after admitting to breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols on Monday 13 July when he made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove,” the ECB said.

ECB director of cricket Ashley Giles said Archer’s mistake could have cost the board 'tens of millions' of pounds but England vice-captain Ben Stokes said the team would be there to support the player.

Giles headed Archer’s disciplinary hearing, which was also attended by the player’s agent and a representative from the Professional Cricketers’ Association.

Barbados-born Archer will remain in self-isolation for five days and will undergo two COVID-19 tests which must be negative before his isolation is lifted.

The 25-yer-old is expected to rejoin the England squad on Tuesday ahead of the third and final Test, which starts at Old Trafford on Friday.