England to play two additional T20s on tour to Pakistan in 2022

November 10, 2021 11:42 IST
IMAGE: In September, England had followed New Zealand into cancelling a scheduled white-ball tour to the country due to security concerns. Photograph: Reuters

England will play two extra Twenty20 games in addition to the five originally planned during their tour to Pakistan in September-October next year, the two cricket boards said on Tuesday.

 

In September, England had followed New Zealand into cancelling a scheduled white-ball tour to the country due to security concerns but later assured they would return in 2022 for a full series comprising five T20s and three tests.

"Myself and England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) Senior Director Martin Darlow visited Lahore to talk face to face with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) around some of the things that have happened over the past few weeks," said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.

"We're happy to announce that we'll play two extra white-ball T20Is on our men's tour of Pakistan in September/October 2022. We will then return after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia to complete the test match element of that tour."

The announcement comes a day after Australia agreed to play three tests, three one-day internationals and a one-off T20 in Pakistan starting March next year.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
