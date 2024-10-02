News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » England skipper Buttler declared fit for Windies tour

England skipper Buttler declared fit for Windies tour

October 02, 2024 22:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Jos Buttler was previously nursing a calf injury and missed England's recent series against arch-rivals Australia. Photograph: Lee Smith / Reuters

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will return to the side for their One-Day International and Twenty20 tour of the West Indies later in October after recovering from a calf injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batter missed England's T20 and ODI series against Australia due to the same injury. England tied the three-match T20 1-1 and lost the five-match ODI series 3-2 against Australia.

Jafer Chohan, John Turner and Dan Mousley are the three uncapped players in the 14-member squad.

 

"An initial 14-player squad has been selected, which will be supplemented with two players from the test squad in Pakistan," the ECB said in a statement.

"A decision on the two players to join the white-ball squad in the Caribbean is to be made after selection for the third test in Rawalpindi, which begins on Thursday, Oct. 24."

England will play the West Indies in three ODIs, starting Oct. 31, followed by five T20s beginning on Nov. 9. The three-week tour will take place in Antigua, Barbados and St Lucia.

ENGLAND SQUAD FOR WEST INDIES TOUR:

Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and John Turner.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India U-19 edge past Australia in thrilling Test
India U-19 edge past Australia in thrilling Test
Man City's Nunes arrested for robbery
Man City's Nunes arrested for robbery
Alcaraz outlasts Sinner to win China Open crown
Alcaraz outlasts Sinner to win China Open crown
ISL: Much awaited Bengaluru v Mumbai tie ends in dud
ISL: Much awaited Bengaluru v Mumbai tie ends in dud
How full-blown Iran-Israel war may hurt India's trade
How full-blown Iran-Israel war may hurt India's trade
Santosh Trophy returns to Hyderabad after 57 years!
Santosh Trophy returns to Hyderabad after 57 years!
'Trusting My Instincts': Rohit reflects on leadership
'Trusting My Instincts': Rohit reflects on leadership

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'Trusting My Instincts': Rohit reflects on leadership

'Trusting My Instincts': Rohit reflects on leadership

PIX: Bellucci attends Buffon wedding in Tuscany

PIX: Bellucci attends Buffon wedding in Tuscany

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances