News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England rest Root ahead of ODI World Cup

England rest Root ahead of ODI World Cup

September 21, 2023 19:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ahead of the mega event England rested Joe Root. Photographs: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Joe Root is being rested for the remainder of England's One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland, with wicketkeeper-batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore replacing the former captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

"In preparation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India starting next month, Yorkshire and England men's batter Joe Root is to be rested for the remaining matches in the ODI series against Ireland," ECB said in a statement.

 

"The national selectors have added Somerset batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore to bolster the England ODI squad."

Kohler-Cadmore, who plays for Somerset, will join the England set-up after the conclusion of the County Championship match against Kent, the ECB added.

The second ODI in the three-match series will be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday. The first match at Headingley on Wednesday was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup: Like Team India Jersey?
World Cup: Like Team India Jersey?
Is Gambhir Headed Back To KKR?
Is Gambhir Headed Back To KKR?
World Cup: The Aussies Have Arrived!
World Cup: The Aussies Have Arrived!
India asks Canada to downsize diplomatic presence
India asks Canada to downsize diplomatic presence
India - Canada row: Tech cos in wait and watch mode
India - Canada row: Tech cos in wait and watch mode
Glenmark to sell 75% in life sciences arm to Nirma
Glenmark to sell 75% in life sciences arm to Nirma
Will Vikram, Pragyan wake up with Moon's Sunrise?
Will Vikram, Pragyan wake up with Moon's Sunrise?

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Captain Cummins ruled fit; Starc to miss Mohali ODI

Captain Cummins ruled fit; Starc to miss Mohali ODI

Iyer, SKY to put themselves to the test against Aus

Iyer, SKY to put themselves to the test against Aus

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances