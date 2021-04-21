News
England men's national selector Smith to leave role

England men's national selector Smith to leave role

April 21, 2021 12:28 IST
Ed Smith

IMAGE: Ed Smith. Photograph: ECB/Twitter

The England & Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday announced Ed Smith will leave his role as national selector this month with no replacement to be named as they restructure the selection system for the men's international teams.

As part of the restructure, devised by managing director of England men Ashley Giles, clear accountability and overall responsibility for the selection process will be given to head coach Chris Silverwood.

 

"The head coach and the respective red-ball and white-ball captains, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, will continue to work together on selecting the final playing eleven," the ECB said in a statement.

James Taylor, Smith's deputy, has had his job title change from England selector to head scout.

