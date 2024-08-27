News
England call up five uncapped players for Australia T20s

August 27, 2024 02:21 IST
Brydon Carse

IMAGE: Seamer Brydon Carse returns to England’s senior squads after completing his three-month suspension from all cricket over historical betting on matches following an anti-corruption investigation by the Cricket Regulator. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

England have included five uncapped players for their Twenty20 series against Australia, and Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Jamie Smith have been named for the One-Day Internationals, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Batters Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousley, and fast bowlers Josh Hull and John Turner are the uncapped players in the 15-man T20 squad.

Experienced batter Jonny Bairstow and all-rounder Moeen Ali were left out of both squads.

Atkinson, Brook, Potts and Smith will be part of the ODI squad after helping England win the first match in the current test series against Sri Lanka.

"Josh Hull... is included alongside uncapped players (Jacob) Bethell and (John) Turner," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Seamer Brydon Carse, 29, will return to the senior squads after completing his three-month suspension from all cricket over historical betting on matches following an anti-corruption investigation by the Cricket Regulator.

England host Australia in a three-match T20 series, starting on Sept. 11. The five-match ODI series begins on Sept. 19. Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler will captain both teams.

England T20 squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and John Turner.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley and John Turner.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
